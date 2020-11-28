KCC Tripled Target For Traveller Accommodation in 2018 According To New Figures

Kildare County Council provided 34 units of Traveller accommodation in 2018 according to new figures released by the Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government Peter Burke.

KCC had put a target of 11 units to be provided in 2018.

The Minister was responding to a question by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD who requested a breakdown of figures for the Traveller Accommodation Programme (TAP) in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Housing (Traveller Accommodation) Act, 1998 requires each local authority to develop, adopt and implement 5-year rolling accommodation programmes to accelerate the provision of accommodation for Travellers.

The fourth Traveller Accommodation Programme (TAP) adopted early in 2014 ran from January 2014 to December 2018.

The period from January 2019 to July 2019 was outside a TAP period and as a result there were no targets set for this period.

Local authorities have been requested to report output for this period now along side targets and output for the first year of the 5th Programme which ended in June 2020. These reports are currently being complied.