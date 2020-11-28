The Breakfast Club

Restoration Improvement Works Being Carried Out On The R410 At Glending Between Eadstown And Blessington Today

: 28/11/2020 - 09:16
Author: Ciarán Halpin
road_works_sign.jpeg

 

Kildare County Council have advised that Restoration Improvement Works will take place on the R410 at Glending between Eadstown and Blessington today.

Naas Municipal District will carry out Restoration Improvement Works on the R410 at Glending between Eadstown and Blessington,today Saturday 28th November. Subject to weather conditions.

KCC advised that the working hours will be from 08.00 to 18.00hrs. 

Traffic Management will be in the form of a controlled convoy operation, Maximum length of Convoy 500m.

Kildare County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

 

