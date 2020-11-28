Listen:People Will Be Asked To Wear Face Masks Outdoors On Busy Streets When Covid 19 Restrictions Are Eased

The Breakfast Club

People Will Be Asked To Wear Face Masks Outdoors On Busy Streets When Covid 19 Restrictions Are Eased

28/11/2020
Author: Ciarán Halpin
People will be asked to wear face masks outdoors on busy streets when Covid 19 restrictions are eased.

From Tuesday, shops, gyms, cinemas and hairdressers will open but household mixing remains banned.

Restaurants and pubs serving food can re-open for indoor dining on Friday despite NPHET warning the risk is still too high.

Nationwide travel restrictions will be lifted for two weeks from December 18th, with three households allowed to gather over Christmas.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says people will be asked to wear masks on busy streets, in crowded workplaces and in places of worship from next week:

 

