The Irish College of General Practitioners is urging people to take personal responsibility for their actions over Christmas.

It says you should use common sense when out socialising and visiting over the festive season.

It comes as 206 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed and 7 more people with the virus have died.

The ICGP's COVID-19 Lead Advisor, Dr Nuala O'Connor says people should avoid crowded poorly ventilated indoor spaces: