KCC Asked To Run Workshop For Councillors On The Protocols Surrounding The “Children First” Policy

Kildare County Council has been asked to provide information on or to run a workshop for councillors on the protocols surrounding the “Children First” policy.

This is being requested to be run in conjunction with the relevant Government bodies.

Children First relates to the recognition of child abuse and neglect, the reporting of same to Tusla - Child and Family Agency, and the best practice which organisations should adhere to to keep children safe while availing of their services.

Councillor Veralouise Behan motion will be debated at the November meeting of Kildare County Council on Monday.