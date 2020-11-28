Listen: An Infectious Disease Specialist Says It's Not Inevitable Covid-19 Cases Will Rise Again Over Christmas

An infectious disease specialist says it's not inevitable Covid-19 cases will rise again over Christmas.

Last night government announced a move back to Level 3 from Tuesday with the reopening of retail and places of worship.

Restaurants will be able to open from Friday and from December 18th, travel restrictions will ease and up to three households can gather.

The measures comes despite a warning from NPHET that the risk's still too high.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons, says people acting responsibly over the coming weeks can prevent a further rise in cases: