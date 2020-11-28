Saturday Favourites

Listen: Kildare Christmas Tree Farmer Says He's Sold Twice As Many Trees Online Already This Year, Compared With All Of 2019

: 28/11/2020 - 12:33
Author: Ciarán Halpin
A Kildare Christmas Tree farmer says he's sold twice as many trees online already this year, compared with all of 2019.

Martin Kelleher says he'll open the farm next week for viewings, as social distancing is easy to practice.

However he says many people have decided to order their trees on the website:

 

