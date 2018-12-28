Retro Classics

€9 Million In Funding Released For Childcare Programmes.

: 12/28/2018 - 14:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
€9 million in funding has been announced for childcare and early learning as extra spaces and fire safety take priority.

€6 million will go towards early learning, care and school-age capital programmes.

€3 million will support a new affordable childcare scheme launching early in the new year.

Speaking at the announcement Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, says she wants to "transform one of the most expensive childcare services in the world into the best."

 

