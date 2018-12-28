Two Kildare Women Appearing On 1st Winning Streak Show Of 2019.

A Kildare woman is to do a double and appear on the National Lottery Winning Streak game show on RTE One next week for the second time in 18 years.

Rosemary O’Brien, from Coill Dubh in Naas, won £9,500 during her first apperance on the show, in April 2000.

A second Kildare woman, Bernadette Carey from Newbridge, is also in the Winning Streak line-up for January 5th.

Lucky Rosemary wasn’t watching the show when her name was selected to appear as a contestant. But she got a call from her niece to let her know that a “Rosemary O’Brien from Naas” was called out. She initially thought “Naas is a huge place – it must be someone else” but when she saw the full address at the end of the show she was speechless.