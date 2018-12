The Taoiseach has once again defended his comments, which called for the HSE to refuse hospital staff holidays over Christmas.

Healthcare workers have been posting reminders to Leo Varadkar on social media in recent days that they are working - using the hashtag "I'm At Work Leo".

Last month, the Taoiseach said front-line health staff should not take holidays over Christmas and early January, to help avoid A&E overcrowding:

File image: RollingNews