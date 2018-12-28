Retro Classics

Trump's Secret Iraq Trip Uncovered By British Plane Spotter.

: 12/28/2018 - 15:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
It's emerged Donald Trump's secret Christmas trip to Iraq was uncovered by a British plane-spotter.

Self-described "aviation nut" Alan Meloy pictured Air Force One flying over Yorshire on Saint Stephen's Day.

After he shared the photo online, the White House was forced to confirm the trip.  

 

 

