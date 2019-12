Some people may be going through extra stress or anxiety over the Christmas holidays due to bereavement or loneliness.

Pieta House says the demand for its free 24-hour helpline is at its highest during December.

It's appealing to people to mind those around them and to help support its service by donating through its website pieta.ie.

CEO of Pieta House, Elaine Austin is expecting more callers over the festive season: