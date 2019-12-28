Across The Years

Clongowes Wood College In Clane Is The Second Most Expensive Boarding School According To Irish Times Survey.

Author: Eoin Beatty
Rising demand for private school places has seen fees increase significantly this year, latest figures show.

Reported in an article in The Irish Times, two out of three private schools in the State increased their fees this year by up to 10% or more, with the most expensive schools now charging up to €8,600 a year for day pupils and more than €20,000 a year for boarding.

An Irish Times survey shows the most expensive school for day pupils is St Columba's College in Dublin 16, which charges €8,654 a year.

For boarders, the most expensive school in the country is also St Columba's, which charges up to €23,952 for seven-day boarders.

Clongowes Wood College in Clane is the second most expensive for boarders at €20,920.

