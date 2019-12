More than half a million people have penalty points.

According to data obtained by the Journal.ie under a Freedom of Information request, the highest amount of points issued this year were in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

While the counties with the fewest drivers with penalty points were Leitrim, Longford and Sligo.

24,084 drivers were issued penalty points in Co. Kildare.

871 people have 12 penalty points, which means an automatic driving ban of six months.