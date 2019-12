Trains ran into 48 animals loose on railways across the country this year.

The Farmer's Journal reports most of them were deer, with 29 incidents listed in Irish Rail data.

11 calves were hit in a single incident at Sixmilebridge in Co Clare back in June.

Three cows were struck in by three separate trains in 2019, including one on the line between Enfield and Kilcock.

A number of dogs were also hit.