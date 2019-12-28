Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

At Least 73 Dead Following Explosion In Somalia.

: 12/28/2019 - 10:40
Author: Eoin Beatty
somalia.jpg

 

At least 73 people have died in a truck bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia.

More than 50 others are being treated in hospital after it happened in the capital of Mogadishu this morning.

Most of those killed were students returning to class.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!