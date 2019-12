The HSE hired 34 mental health staff this year, despite having a shortfall of over 2,400.

The Health Service estimates that it would cost 194 million euro per year to increase the number of staff to the recommended level.

Kildare and parts of Dublin and Wicklow had less than half the staff required to adequately serve the population.

Fianna Fail Deputy James Brown, who obtained the figures from the HSE, says the Government isn't prioritising mental health.