Listen: Cllr. Says KCC Hasn't Briefed Naas Members On Vacant Sites Levy Activities.

A Naas councillor says she and her colleagues haven't been briefed about any Kildare County Council actions with respect to the vacant sites levy.

It was introduced, nationwide, in 2014, as a mechanism to encourage the return to use of idle properties.

In a motion debated at the January meeting of the Municipal District, Ind. Cllr., Sorcha O'Neill, asked for a

preliminary assessment of vacant sites that could be used for home building.

She says the report issued by Kildare County Council shows that the council hasn't kept members up to date.

