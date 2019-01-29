The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Cllr. Says KCC Hasn't Briefed Naas Members On Vacant Sites Levy Activities.

: 01/29/2019 - 12:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sorcha_oneill_naas_ind_cllr_via_kcc.jpg

A Naas councillor says she and her colleagues haven't been briefed about any Kildare County Council actions with respect to the vacant sites levy.

It was introduced, nationwide, in 2014, as a mechanism to encourage the return to use of idle properties.

In a motion debated at the January meeting of the Municipal District, Ind. Cllr., Sorcha O'Neill, asked for a
preliminary assessment of vacant sites that could be used for home building.

She says the report issued by Kildare County Council shows that the council hasn't kept members up to date.

tuessorcha.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image courtesy KCC.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!