More than 600 defibrillators throughout the country need to be updated urgently to make sure they will work in an emergency.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority says without the required update these automated external defibrillators may not work as intended.

The devices may need to have parts replaced or have software upgraded.

Schools, sports clubs or anyone who owns an AED can contact the HPRA to make sure their defibrillator gets all the necessary updates.

Stock image.