Oireachtas Cttee. Hears Decision On National Children's Hospital "Least Worst Option".

The decision to progress with building the National Children's Hospital, despite high cost overruns, was made because it was "the least-worst option".

According to a briefing note prepared for the Minister for Health, any further delays to the project would have added to the costs.

This would have happened if the order wasn't given to progress the project onto Phase B last month.

Minister Simon Harris will appear before the Health Committee today to discuss how the project spiraled from an initial estimate of 650 million euro to a figure which is set to exceed 1.7 billion euro.