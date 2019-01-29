Listen: DUP Backs Brexit Comprimise Proposal From Group Of MPs.

The DUP has given its backing to a compromise proposal from a group of MPs designed to deal with the impasse over Brexit.

The so called 'Malthouse' plan would involve a change to the backstop in the withdrawal agreement - providing there's a longer transition period after Brexit.

A decision will be made this lunchtime on which measures MPs will debate today, designed to guide the British Prime Minister's discussions with Brussels.

They could include delaying Brexit if the PM doesn't get an agreement by the end of February.

Labours Spokesperson on the North, Tony Lloyd says they need to look at extending the Brexit deadline:

Stock image: Pixabay