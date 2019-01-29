Woman Gives Evidence At Trial Of Her Former Lover For Her Boyfriend's Murder.

A woman who used to be with a married man on trial for her boyfriend's murder, says he became very depressed when she broke up with him.

Patrick Quirke of Breanshamore in Co. Tipperary denies murdering Bobby Ryan sometime between June 2011 and April 2013.

The trial heard previously that Mr. Quirke was the one who found the local DJ’s remains in a run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm.

Mrs. Lowry said she became involved with Mr. Quirke following the death of her husband in 2007.

She described it as a "seedy affair" and said she brought it to an end because she felt a lot of guilt, especially because he was married.

