Farmers have dismissed a global report that suggests they don't farm sustainably.

The report which was recently published in the Lancet Journal suggested farmers should stop farming live stock and instead produce more fruit and nuts.

It also proposed a meat tax to reduce demand, which would force farmers to produce more environmentally friendly foods.

But Tipperary Farmer Imelda Walsh says Irish farmers already farm very sustainably.



File image: farmland in Kildare/RollingNews.