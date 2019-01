An elderly woman who bought 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers at her frontdoor, says she felt pressurised by cold callers into buying tools she didn't need.

The victim who lives in Bantry, Co Cork paid for the equipment by cheques - most of which were cancelled before being cashed.

Gardai are asking people to be aware of rogue traders and to tell elderly family members and neighbours about the incident.

Sergeant Tony Davis has this advice;

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.