Listen: INMO Nurses At Naas General & Nationwide, Will Strike From 8am On Wednesday Morning.

Tomorrow's nurses strike will go ahead, after the Labour Court decided not to intervene in their dispute with the government and the HSE.

37,000 members of the INMO will stage the industrial action from 8am at Naas General and nationwide.

Its over pay and recruitment and retention issues.

The union says it's disappointed, and is still seeking "reasonable" proposals from the government.

The HSE is urging people to stay away from emergency departments, and has cancelled 25,000 appointments.

Liam Woods, Deputy Director General of the HSE, outlines some of the patients who will be affected tomorrow: