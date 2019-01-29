K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: INMO Nurses At Naas General & Nationwide, Will Strike From 8am On Wednesday Morning.

: 01/29/2019 - 15:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

Tomorrow's nurses strike will go ahead, after the Labour Court decided not to intervene in their dispute with the government and the HSE.

37,000 members of the INMO will stage the industrial action from 8am at Naas General and nationwide.

Its over pay and recruitment and retention issues.

The union says it's disappointed, and is still seeking "reasonable" proposals from the government.

The HSE is urging people to stay away from emergency departments, and has cancelled 25,000 appointments.

Liam Woods, Deputy Director General of the HSE, outlines some of the patients who will be affected tomorrow:

16nurses.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!