The Health Minister had admitted something went "majorly wrong" with the cost of the National Children’s Hospital.

Simon Harris has been appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee to answer questions on the spiralling cost of the project to 1.7 billion euro.

He said he decided to proceed with the hospital when his only other options were to pause or re-tender.

But the Minister admits something drastically went wrong with the costs;

