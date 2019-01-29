KCC's Severe Weather Assessment Team Convened Today, Amidst Yellow Weather Alert.

Kildare County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this afternoon to discuss weather forecasts for the coming days.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place until Saturday evening.

KCC says each of its "frontline response teams are ready to respond if required and in particular will be salting routes as necessary over the next few days."

It is asking members of the public "to heed the weather forecast and take necessary precautions when travelling."

The Peter McVerry Trust, on behalf of Kildare County Council will be putting the Cold Weather Initiative for the county into operation to provide shelter for people sleeping rough during the severe weather conditions and the Freephone Number for this service is 1800 804 307.

