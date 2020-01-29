Kildare Today

Overnight Closure This Evening Of Parts Of Naas-Newbridge Road.

: 01/29/2020 - 08:04
Author: Ciara Noble
There will be another overnight closure this evening of parts of the Naas-Newbridge Road.

The Naas outbound carriageway of the road,  from the Bundle of Sticks roundabout to the new north roundabout, will be closed for surfacing works.

The M7 Westbound on- slip will be closed and drivers should follow diversions and  use Junction 9, Naas North.

Each carriageway will be reopened before 5am on Thursday morning

Traffic will be diverted, locally, between the Ladytown Crossing, Floods Cross, Rathangan Road and the Bundle of Sticks roundabout to access Naas, Newbridge for both closures.

