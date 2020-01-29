Kildare Today

Review of Deployment Of Kildare's School Wardens To Take Place This Year.

01/29/2020
Author: Ciara Noble
A review of deployment of Kildare's 25 School Warden is to take place later this year.

Kildare County Council says, in response to a motion by Fine Gael Cllr., Kevin Duffy, that  a review of all school crossings in the county was undertaken in 2018.

It identified some changes in school crossing times for wardens.

Recommendations to relocate school wardens to other areas were not approved at that time.

Based on current transport trends and environments,  

A revised school crossing review, based on current transport trends, will be carried out and is expected to be completed by the end of Quarter 2.

The highest proportion of wardens, at 9, are deployed in the Celbridge/Leixlip MD; there are 5 apiece in Naas and Kildare/Newbridge, 4 in Clane/Maynooth and 2 in the Athy MD.

