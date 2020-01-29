Wednesday AM Sport: Aston Villa In Final Of Carabao Cup Final; Koepka Confirmed For JP McManus PRO AM In Adare.

Soccer

Aston Villa are into the Carabao Cup final.

Trezeguet scored an injury time winner, as the Gunners beat Leicester City 2-1 on the night, at Villa Park, and 3-2 on aggregate.

Villa will face a side from Manchester in the Wembley final on March 1st.

City take a 3-1 lead into tonight's semi final second leg with neighbours United, at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off there is at 7.45pm.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows it's a tall order.

Meanwhile, United are set to secure the transfer of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon today.

Off the pitch, United have condemned an attack by fans on the home of Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward.

Social media footage shows hooded figures throwing red flares over the gate of his house in Cheshire.

Woodward and his family were not believed to be at home at the time of the incident.

Liverpool can go 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League tonight if they beat West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Sadio Mane will miss the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

That's also the start time for the Scottish Premiership fixtures involving Celtic and St. Johnstone and Rangers and Ross County.

Golf

World number one Brooks Koepka has been confirmed for the JP McManus PRO AM at Adare Manor, in July.

He joins a star studded line up, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Phil Mickelson.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal is aiming to reach the last four of the Australian Open this morning.

This year's top seed goes up against fifth seed Dominic Thiem in today's final match in the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

The winner will play Germany's Alexander Zverev, who has beaten Stan Wawrinka in 4 sets in their quarter final.

The second ladies singles semi final will be between Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza after they won their matches earlier this morning.

Gaelic Games

IT Carlow go in search of a first ever Sigerson Cup title this evening.

They face DCU, at the DCU Sportsgrounds, where throw-in is at 7.30pm.