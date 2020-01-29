Listen: 23 Water Supplies, Included Leixlip Plant, Had Above Allowable Limit Of Lead In 2019.

Kildare Today

01/29/2020
Ciara Noble
23 water supplies in Ireland, had above the allowable limit of lead last year.

The water supplies are located in various areas across the country, including the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, in Kildare.

At least ten times the upper limit was detected in three supplies, in Leixlip/Dublin, Roscommon and Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown.

Irish Water says the positive tests were due to the presence of lead pipework within the properties in question, and is the owners' responsibility.

Environmental consultant Jack O'Sullivan says lead can cause serious health problems:

