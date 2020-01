Sinn Féin has defended its manifesto after it was described by rival parties as reckless and economically dangerous.

The party has promised tax cuts and spending increases costing €34bn over the next five years.

Sinn Féin also pledged to cutting USC on the first €30,000 people earn.

The party's finance spokesman, Pearse Doherty, believes the plans will work, and says it is previous Governments that have acted dangerously: