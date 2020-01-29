K Drive

Listen: Canvassing In Kildare, Fianna Fáil Leader Says Sinn Fein Tax Policies Will Damage Jobs.

Speaking in Kildare, the Fianna Fail leader claims Sinn Fein's tax policies will damage jobs and frighten away future investment.

Sinn Fein wants to scrap the USC on the first 30,000 euro someone earns, to get rid of the property tax and end fees for third-level education.

It hopes to fund these measures by placing extra tax on banks, multinationals and people earning over €100,000 euro a year.

Speaking in Co. Kildare Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin says that won't work:

