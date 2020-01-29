Mother Of 3 Children Found Dead In Dublin Due In Court This Afternoon.

The mother of 3 children whose bodies were found in Newcastle Co. Dublin last week is due in court charged in connection with their deaths.

The woman in her 40s was arrested yesterday evening and brought to Clondalkin garda station for questioning.

The bodies of 9-year-old Conor, 7-year-old Darragh, and 3-year-old Carla McGinley were found at their home in Parson's Court on Friday evening.

Their mother was found at the scene and taken to Tallaght hospital following the incident.

She is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

File image: RollingNews