Listen: Green Leader Says Ross Is The "Worst Transport Minister" He's Ever Seen.

01/29/2020
Ciara Plunkett
The leader of the Green Party has described Shane Ross as 'the worst Transport Minister' he's ever seen.

Eamon Ryan made the comments at the launch of his party's transport manifesto this afternoon.

They want 20 percent of the department's budget to go towards walking and cycling infrastructures as well as light rail systems for Cork and Galway.

Eamon Ryan was critical of the outgoing Minister Shane Ross saying there was no climate considerations as part of the National Development Plan:

