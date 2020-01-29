K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: People Before Profit Wants To Introduce Free Public Transport.

: 01/29/2020 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
solidarity_340-2.jpg

People Before Profit say they would introduce free transport for all if in government.

The party has launched its green policy promising to spend 7.1 billion euro a year on environmental policies.

TD Ruth Coppinger says free public transport is part of that:

newstalk1353583.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews
 

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!