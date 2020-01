A Kildare man, living at the epicentre of the coronavirus, says he would only come home if the right precautions were taken.

132 people have now died from the virus and almost 6 thousand people are infected.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is warning Irish people not to travel to China unless they have to.

24 year old Ben Kavanagh, from Kilcullen, is one of 8 Irish people who live in Wuhan.

He says he will come home if the Irish Government tells him to evacuate and it could be done safely.