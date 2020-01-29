Listen: Threshold Warns That Rent Pressure Zones Can Be Abused By Landlords Levying Additional Fees.

There's a warning that Rent Pressure Zones can be legally abused by landlords when they charge additional fees.

There are 8 rent pressure zones in Kildare, and 48, nationwide

A house in Dublin has been advertised for a 6,600 euro upfront payment - broken down into separate charges.

The letting agent says the landlord wanted 1,600 euro in management fees, and over 2,000 euro for a car space.

CEO of housing charity Threshold, John-Mark McCafferty, says it just shows the powerful position property owners have in the current market: