30 Kildare Sites Included In Fine Gael #GE2020 Rural Services Sites Scheme.

: 01/29/2020 - 17:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
30 areas in Kildare are included in a Fine Gael General Election proposal, designed at making one-off home developments easier.

The scheme is an expansion of the Cluster Housing programme, developed by Tipperary County Council.

Kildare South Fine Gael candidate, Martin Heydon, says
 
“Under the Rural Serviced Sites scheme, local authorities will sell sites at cost price to people wishing to build their own home. Sites will be serviced with water and electricity, helping to reduce the cost of building a home. Our scheme will encourage families and individuals to live close to schools, shops, pubs, sports clubs and local amenities, improving quality of life and helping local businesses."

 

Image; Martin Heydon, courtesy Kildare Returning Officer.

#GE2020

