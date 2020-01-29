Nite Trax

Man Detained In Derry On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder.

: 01/29/2020 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Detectives have arrested a 23-year-old man in Derry on suspicion of attempted murder.

It's in connection with a serious assault in the Cornshell Fields in Shantallow at the start of December last year.

A 28-year-old man was left in a critical condition in hospital after the attack.

