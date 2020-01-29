184 People In Kildare Were In Emergency Accommodation In December.

There's been a reduction in the number of people who are homeless in Kildare.

Data for December, just released by the Dept. of Housing, shows 184 people in the could were living in emergency accommodation last month.

That is a reduction from 195 in November.

The Kildare figure, however, remains more than Meath (102) and Wicklow (24), combined.

The three counties are grouped together as the Mid East Region, where, last month, 36 familes and 197 children were in emergency accommodation.

Nationally, 9,731 people were in emergency accommodation in December, 3422 of whom were children.

It's the first time since February of last year that numbers have been below ten thousand.