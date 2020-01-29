Nite Trax

European Parliament Approves Brexit Deal.

: 01/29/2020 - 18:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Members of the European Parliament have giving their final approval to the Brexit deal.

MEPs overwhelmingly backed Britain's departure terms.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he wishes the UK well and respects the country's decision to leave the bloc.

 

 

