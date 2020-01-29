Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: A Woman Has Appeared In Court, Charged With The Murder Of Her Three Children.

: 01/29/2020 - 18:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A 43-year old woman has appeared in court, charged with the murder of her three children.

Dublin District Court was told Deirdre Morley, of Parsons Court, Newcastle in Co. Dublin, made no reply when charged this afternoon.

Shane Beatty reports:

newstalk1726753.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!