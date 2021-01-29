Listen: State Expected To Get 1.1 Million Covid 19 Vaccine Doses By The End Of March.

K Drive

: 29/01/2021 - 10:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The state is expected to get 1.1 million doses of COVID vaccine by the end of March.

This is down from an expected 1.4 million which could mean a delay in the government's plans to have 700,000 people vaccinated in the first quarter of this year.

However officials involved in the roll-out say that number could change pending talks with AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Head of the Vaccine Taskforce Professor Brian MacCraith says there isn't much certainty on amounts after quarter 1 this year:

