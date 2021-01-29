Listen: State Expected To Get 1.1 Million Covid 19 Vaccine Doses By The End Of March.

The state is expected to get 1.1 million doses of COVID vaccine by the end of March.

This is down from an expected 1.4 million which could mean a delay in the government's plans to have 700,000 people vaccinated in the first quarter of this year.

However officials involved in the roll-out say that number could change pending talks with AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Head of the Vaccine Taskforce Professor Brian MacCraith says there isn't much certainty on amounts after quarter 1 this year:

Stock image:Pexels