Around Half Of Employers In Ireland Hope To Give Pay Rises This Year.

Around half of employers in Ireland were hoping to give their workers a raise this year towards the end of 2021.

A new survey by Indeed shows bosses in Limerick were most optimistic about pay rises, followed by those in Galway, Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

The survey, which was conducted in November, also shows 48 per cent of employees were not hopeful about their pay packet improving this year.

Meanwhile, around 54 per cent of workers said they were open to or actively looking for new job opportunities.

