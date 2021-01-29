K Drive

European Medicines Agency Expected To Approve Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine.

: 29/01/2021 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Noble
The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU this afternoon.

It comes as the contract between the Commission and AstraZeneca has been published, as a row over supply continues.

The agency will decide whether an age restriction on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be put in place, or allow member states to decide for themselves.

Germany's vaccine committee said it should not be administered to people aged over 65.

Despite the concerns of Germany, the vaccine is being given to over 65s in the UK.

The EU has published its contract with AstraZeneca amid the ongoing row over delays to vaccine deliveries.

It states that AstraZeneca should use it's best reasonable effort to manufacture the vaccine at sites located within the EU, which for the purpose of the contract is to include the UK.

