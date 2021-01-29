KCC Asked How It Intends To Fund €13M North West Kildare Road Up-Grades.

Kildare County Council is being asked how it intends to fund road up-grades in north west Kildare, costed at around €13 million.

In November, An Bord Pleanala decline planning permission to Bord na Mona for an expansion of its operations at the Drehid Landfill.

BnM may have been required to contribute to the road up-grade cost, had it been granted leave for the development.

The motion, by Fianna Fáil Cllr., Darragh Fitzpatrick, will come before next week's meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

