K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Asked How It Intends To Fund €13M North West Kildare Road Up-Grades.

: 29/01/2021 - 15:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_lined_with_trees.jpg

Kildare County Council is being asked how it intends to fund road up-grades in north west Kildare, costed at around €13 million.

In November, An Bord Pleanala decline planning permission to Bord na Mona for an expansion of its operations at the Drehid Landfill.

BnM may have been required to contribute to the road up-grade cost, had it been granted leave for the development.

The motion, by Fianna Fáil Cllr., Darragh Fitzpatrick, will come before next week's meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

 

 

Stock image; Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!