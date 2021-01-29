Contractor Sought To Haul Leachate Away From Kildare's Largest Illegal Dump.

A contractor is being sought to haul leachate Kildare's largest illegal dump, Kerdiffstown Landill

Kerdiffstown is home to 3 million tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish.

Kildare County Council has awarded the contract for its remediation to Wills Bros. Ltd.

Work began on site in November - the remediation project will take years, and cost around €30 million.

Wills Bros. Ltd. will also turn the land in to a public park.

KCC, as part of the remediation, is seeking a contract to haul leachate, the foul water which collects in waste, away from the site.

File image: KCC logo