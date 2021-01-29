48 Deathes & 1,254 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening.

Another 48 people have died with Covid-19 and there are 1,254 new cases.

437 of the cases are in Dublin, with 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 1,518 people in hospital with the virus and 211 in intensive care - which is five fewer than yesterday.

The 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 575 per 100,000 people, which means one in 174 people have tested positive in the space of two weeks.

*Stock image; Pixabay

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 28Jan2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 28Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021) Ireland 1,254 1,269 574.7 27,368 Monaghan 41 45 1223.4 751 Louth 29 57 889.9 1,147 Waterford 34 48 788.5 916 Carlow <5 22 785.1 447 Wexford 69 50 693.3 1,038 Dublin 437 421 678 9,135 Mayo 13 42 672 877 Cavan 15 14 605.2 461 Offaly 18 23 592.6 462 Meath 76 54 587.6 1,146 Limerick 55 49 568.5 1,108 Donegal 40 41 544.6 867 Kildare 62 49 536.6 1,194 Cork 146 128 518.5 2,815 Galway 45 56 480.9 1,241 Laois 18 17 465.2 394 Tipperary 14 29 449.4 717 Clare 15 20 377.9 449 Sligo 12 10 372.3 244 Westmeath 27 19 371.7 330 Longford 14 11 369.4 151 Wicklow 33 27 368.6 525 Kilkenny 6 13 306.4 304 Kerry 20 17 274.9 406 Roscommon 8 5 258.7 167 Leitrim <5 3 237.2 76

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.