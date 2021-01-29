48 Deathes & 1,254 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening.

Another 48 people have died with Covid-19 and there are 1,254 new cases.
437 of the cases are in Dublin, with 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.
There are 1,518 people in hospital with the virus and 211 in intensive care - which is five fewer than yesterday.
The 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 575 per 100,000 people, which means one in 174 people have tested positive in the space of two weeks.
*Stock image; Pixabay
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 28Jan2021)
|
5 day moving average (to midnight 28Jan2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)
|
Ireland
|
1,254
|
1,269
|
574.7
|
27,368
|
Monaghan
|
41
|
45
|
1223.4
|
751
|
Louth
|
29
|
57
|
889.9
|
1,147
|
Waterford
|
34
|
48
|
788.5
|
916
|
Carlow
|
<5
|
22
|
785.1
|
447
|
Wexford
|
69
|
50
|
693.3
|
1,038
|
Dublin
|
437
|
421
|
678
|
9,135
|
Mayo
|
13
|
42
|
672
|
877
|
Cavan
|
15
|
14
|
605.2
|
461
|
Offaly
|
18
|
23
|
592.6
|
462
|
Meath
|
76
|
54
|
587.6
|
1,146
|
Limerick
|
55
|
49
|
568.5
|
1,108
|
Donegal
|
40
|
41
|
544.6
|
867
|
Kildare
|
62
|
49
|
536.6
|
1,194
|
Cork
|
146
|
128
|
518.5
|
2,815
|
Galway
|
45
|
56
|
480.9
|
1,241
|
Laois
|
18
|
17
|
465.2
|
394
|
Tipperary
|
14
|
29
|
449.4
|
717
|
Clare
|
15
|
20
|
377.9
|
449
|
Sligo
|
12
|
10
|
372.3
|
244
|
Westmeath
|
27
|
19
|
371.7
|
330
|
Longford
|
14
|
11
|
369.4
|
151
|
Wicklow
|
33
|
27
|
368.6
|
525
|
Kilkenny
|
6
|
13
|
306.4
|
304
|
Kerry
|
20
|
17
|
274.9
|
406
|
Roscommon
|
8
|
5
|
258.7
|
167
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
3
|
237.2
|
76
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 Day Incidence is 202.2
- 5-day moving average is 1,269