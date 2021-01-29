Listen Live Logo

48 Deathes & 1,254 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening.

: 29/01/2021 - 17:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

Another 48 people have died with Covid-19 and there are 1,254 new cases.

437 of the cases are in Dublin, with 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 1,518 people in hospital with the virus and 211 in intensive care - which is five fewer than yesterday.

The 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 575 per 100,000 people, which means one in 174 people have tested positive in the space of two weeks.

*Stock image; Pixabay

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County

Today's cases (to midnight 28Jan2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 28Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (15Jan2021 to 28Jan2021)

Ireland

         1,254

         1,269

574.7

27,368

Monaghan

               41

               45

1223.4

               751

Louth

               29

               57

889.9

           1,147

Waterford

               34

               48

788.5

               916

Carlow

<5

               22

785.1

               447

Wexford

               69

               50

693.3

           1,038

Dublin

            437

            421

678

           9,135

Mayo

               13

               42

672

               877

Cavan

               15

               14

605.2

               461

Offaly

               18

               23

592.6

               462

Meath

               76

               54

587.6

           1,146

Limerick

               55

               49

568.5

           1,108

Donegal

               40

               41

544.6

               867

Kildare

               62

               49

536.6

           1,194

Cork

            146

            128

518.5

           2,815

Galway

               45

               56

480.9

           1,241

Laois

               18

               17

465.2

               394

Tipperary

               14

               29

449.4

               717

Clare

               15

               20

377.9

               449

Sligo

               12

               10

372.3

               244

Westmeath

               27

               19

371.7

               330

Longford

               14

               11

369.4

               151

Wicklow

               33

               27

368.6

               525

Kilkenny

                 6

               13

306.4

               304

Kerry

               20

               17

274.9

               406

Roscommon

                 8

                 5

258.7

               167

Leitrim

<5

                 3

237.2

                 76

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 Day Incidence is 202.2
  • 5-day moving average is 1,269

