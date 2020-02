Gardaí are looking for the public's help to find a teenager missing from his home in Bushy Park House in Terenure, West Dublin.

15 year old Daniel Grainger was last seen when he left home for school yesterday morning in his uniform - a grey school jumper and grey trousers

Daniel is 5'10, with slim build, short sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

He was also carrying a school bag with a navy tracksuit in it.